19-year-old Davenport man shot woman in the back, police say

A 19-year-old Davenport man arrested Sunday morning is accused of shooting and wounding a woman.

Terry Markey Miller Jr. was arrested after Davenport Police responded at 4:05 a.m. Sunday to a report of gunfire with a victim in front of 1024 W. 6th St. The police were told the victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Miller Jr. was charged with three felonies: being a felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and willful injury.

According to the police report, officers found shell casings in the 1000 block of W. 6th St. They also found Miller Jr. at a home in that block. The officers then met with the victim, who had a gunshot wound in her back.

According to the police, the victim said she " ... got into a verbal altercation with family members of the defendant' and saw Miller Jr. with a handgun. The report said the victim " ... observed the defendant rack the firearm during the altercation" and she fled on foot. The woman said Miller Jr. shot at her multiple times and when she stopped running she realized she was shot in the back.

Police said Miller Jr. didn't admit to shooting, but admitted to being present at the time of the shooting. The police said he also admitted he has touched and been in possession of firearms that belong to his brother.

Because Miller Jr. was convicted of third-degree burglary in 2017 he is a convicted felon and was charged for possessing the handgun. Officers conducted a search warrant on the residence of 1024 W 6th St and found a firearm in the attic of the residence. The report did not say if it was the handgun used in the shooting.