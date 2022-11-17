19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting

A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets.

Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said.

Omaha Fire Department medics declared Brooks dead at the scene.

Wednesday's slaying came about 10 days after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg near the same intersection. Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died.

Neighbors gathered near the scene Wednesday evening and offered support to one another. A few nearby residents said they still weren't sure exactly what happened, but that the continued violence in the area was "scary."