19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting

A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. 

Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. 

Omaha Fire Department medics declared Brooks dead at the scene. 

Wednesday's slaying came about 10 days after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg near the same intersection. Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died.

Neighbors gathered near the scene Wednesday evening and offered support to one another. A few nearby residents said they still weren't sure exactly what happened, but that the continued violence in the area was "scary." 

Bellevue man went to 2 priests in California before his 2 children were found dead

Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash

Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.

Octavias Farr 'always knew how to make a friend'
Local news

Octavias Farr 'always knew how to make a friend'

  • ZACH HAMMACK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
"As his sister, this makes me warm. It makes me feel good to see all of them," Akilah Muhs said about all the friends at her brother's funeral.

Jonathan Koch 'was on top of the world'
Local news

Jonathan Koch 'was on top of the world'

  • ANDREW WEGLEY Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
"I'm 46 years old," Jonny Koch's aunt said, "and my nephew that was 22 probably has more friends and is loved by more people than I would ever dream of."

Ben Lenagh 'just brought joy to everybody'
Local news

Ben Lenagh 'just brought joy to everybody'

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in just three years, Ben Lenagh was drawn to education and was in the accelerated teacher preparation program at UNO.

Nicholas Bisesi 'lit up every single room that he entered'
Local news

Nicholas Bisesi 'lit up every single room that he entered'

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
Bisesi, who lived in Lincoln since 2009, was in his senior year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, working toward his marketing degree.

Johnathon Kurth 'would give a stranger the shirt off his back'
Local news

Johnathon Kurth 'would give a stranger the shirt off his back'

  • ZACH HAMMACK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
"He was encouraging to everybody and always had a kind word to say. I never remember him saying anything bad about anyone."

Cassie Brenner was 'always, always, always best-dressed'
Local news

Cassie Brenner was 'always, always, always best-dressed'

  • ANDREW WEGLEY Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
"The first thing I think of when I think of Cassie would be 'eye-catching,'" said Mo Eisenhauer, Brenner's former roommate and one of her best friends. 

