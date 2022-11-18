19-year-old slain in Omaha's Benson area was considering career in construction

A 19-year-old man shot to death in the Benson area will be mourned by a host of friends and family, his father said Thursday.

Sincere Brooks split time living with his father, Courtney Browder, in the Millard area and with his mother in Philadelphia. Brooks graduated from Millard South in 2021 and played football for the Patriots.

“He had lots of friends both (in Millard) and in North Omaha,” Browder said. “He also has a lot of family members here and in Philadelphia.”

Brooks had shown an interest in making construction a career and had taken classes at Metropolitan Community College in construction management, his father said.

First responders found Brooks suffering from a gunshot wound at a house near 49th and Miami Streets around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. Police had been called to the house after people reported gunshots in the area, said Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci.

Omaha Fire Department medics declared Brooks dead at the scene.

The slaying, which was the 28th in the city this year, occurred 10 days after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg not far from the same intersection.

Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.

Omaha also had recorded 28 homicides by this time in 2021. That number is far fewer than the 41 homicides that had occurred by the same date in 2020.