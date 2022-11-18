 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

19-year-old slain in Omaha's Benson area was considering career in construction

  • 0
111722-owh-new-shoting-pic-cm01.jpg

Omaha police investigate a shooting that killed 19-year-old Sincere Brooks on Wednesday near 49th and Miami Streets. It was the second killing in 10 days in the area. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

A 19-year-old man shot to death in the Benson area will be mourned by a host of friends and family, his father said Thursday.

Sincere Brooks split time living with his father, Courtney Browder, in the Millard area and with his mother in Philadelphia. Brooks graduated from Millard South in 2021 and played football for the Patriots.

“He had lots of friends both (in Millard) and in North Omaha,” Browder said. “He also has a lot of family members here and in Philadelphia.”

Brooks had shown an interest in making construction a career and had taken classes at Metropolitan Community College in construction management, his father said.

First responders found Brooks suffering from a gunshot wound at a house near 49th and Miami Streets around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. Police had been called to the house after people reported gunshots in the area, said Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci.

People are also reading…

Omaha Fire Department medics declared Brooks dead at the scene.

The slaying, which was the 28th in the city this year, occurred 10 days after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg not far from the same intersection.

Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.

Omaha also had recorded 28 homicides by this time in 2021. That number is far fewer than the 41 homicides that had occurred by the same date in 2020.

Omaha homeowner dies after being pinned against garage by vehicle

Lincoln man charged with two felonies after pulling knife in road rage altercation, police allege

Two men caught with 1.5 pounds of meth, loaded gun, police allege

Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha

A new survey finds many Americans feel misinformation may be leading to hate crimes and extremist politics.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska

See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the rate of violent crime p…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Nancy Pelosi will step down as leader of US House Democrats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News