 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

2 charged with 1st-degree murder in Clinton shooting

  • 0

CLINTON — Two women have been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a Clinton man.

Kimberly A. Hammond, 25, and Justice K. Foley, 24, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Randy R. Weimerskirch, of Clinton. Both also are charged with first-degree robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Donivan W.J. Chambers, 28, also has been arrested on a charge of being an accessory after the fact in connection with the case.

Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion announced the charges Sunday night via press release. The release states that police received a report of a shooting at 2:11 a.m. Sunday at 420 Glenwood Place, Clinton. When officers arrived, they found Weimerskirch with a gunshot wound. He was transported to MercyOne Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.

People are also reading…

Hammond and Foley are jailed in Clinton County. No bond amount has been set. Chambers also was jailed in Clinton County, with his bond set at $2,000 cash or surety. He was no longer in the Clinton County Jail on Monday, according to online records.

Gyrion stated in the release that there does not appear to be any threat to the community. The Clinton Police Department is continuing its investigation into the shooting and is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Investigators say Adam Pinkusiewicz, the prime suspect in the 2021 slayings of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte near Moab, committed suicide in Waterloo, Iowa, in September 2021.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa care center fined nearly $1M

Iowa care center fined nearly $1M

The inspection report gave no indication as to whether the Lenox Care Center disciplined workers involved or whether the matter was referred to a licensing board, police or prosecutors.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Egypt recovers 2,700-year-old sarcophagus lid from US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News