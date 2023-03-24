HASTINGS — Two Grand Island residents died in a pickup-car crash Thursday in Hastings.

The Hastings Police Department said the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue. Natividad Zuniga, 61, and Graciano Nava Zuniga, 45, both of Grand Island, died at the scene.

In a release, police said a full-size pickup truck and a small car were northbound on Burlington Avenue when the pickup truck hit the car from behind. The impact pushed the car onto a terrace, where it hit other objects.

Natividad Zuniga and Graciano Nava Zuniga were among four passengers in the car. Medical personnel transported the other two occupants and the driver of the truck to a local hospital for treatment.

The police department said autopsies are planned at a later date and drugs and alcohol are not suspected as a factor in the crash. The Nebraska State Patrol will conduct a full reconstruction investigation "to determine the cause of the events," Hastings Police said.

