 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska

Officials say the pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0
Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady Fire Departments work to extinguish a fire after a small plane crashed south of Interstate 80 and Novacek Road Wednesday morning.

 Job Vigil

NORTH PLATTE (AP) — A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte and the village of Maxwell, killing the two people aboard. Flight records show the plane had left the airport at Lincoln earlier in the morning and crashed as it approached the North Platte airport to land. The crash also caused a small grass fire.

Officials have not released the names of the two people killed and have not said what may have caused the crash.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KNOP-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One man dead in Jackson County shooting

One man dead in Jackson County shooting

Sheriff’s investigators and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation interviewed two people who were involved and collected physical evidence related to the incident.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia withdraws troops from Kherson region, its only captured Ukrainian capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News