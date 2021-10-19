 Skip to main content
2 semi drivers die in crash that closed westbound I-80 near Seward, State Patrol says

The Nebraska State Patrol says two semi drivers died Tuesday in a crash that closed westbound Interstate 80 west of Seward.

Cody Thomas, a State Patrol spokesman, said an eastbound semi crossed the median and struck a westbound semi at about 11 a.m.

Both drivers were killed in the crash.

I-80 remained closed at 3 p.m., with traffic being detoured to U.S. 34 from the Goehner exit. Thomas said the crash investigation is ongoing.

The detour suggested by the Nebraska Department of Transportation directs drivers north from the interstate to U.S. 34, west to Utica and back south to I-80.

This is a developing story.

69-year-old woman dies when train hits her car just east of Cozad

Alcohol thought to be a factor in Sunday morning crash, Lincoln police say

Lincoln motorcyclist identified in fatal Monday crash

