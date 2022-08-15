20-year-old arrested in connection with slaying of woman in Omaha

A 20-year-old Omaha man wanted in connection with the killing of a woman at Florence Tower is under arrest.
Davon Brown was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was booked late Sunday into the Douglas County Jail.
Officers were called to the apartments at 5100 Florence Blvd. at 8:45 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Shalonna Houston dead inside one of the apartments.
Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Brown in connection with Houston's death.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2022
081022-owh-new-pinkpineapple-pic-cm002.jpg
A brand-new variety of bio-engineered pink pineapple, called the Pinkglow" by Del Monte is causing a splash at stores and produce stands.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
purplemartins-cm002
Two purple martins look for space on a tree branch Wednesday as thousands of the birds congregate near 42nd and Farnam streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
080622-owh-new-sarma-pic-cm001.jpg
Volunteers devein cabbage while preparing to make Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Wednesday. Sarma is a Croatian cabbage roll that the parish, located at 36th and X Streets, will sell at its 105th annual festival on Sunday, August 7th. They started with about 250 pounds of cabbage and 150 pounds of meat and hope to make about 900 Sarma.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
purplemartins-cm003
A bird’s flight is illuminated by the moon. The peak of the purple martin migration in this area is usually in late August.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
purplemartins-cm004
Thousands of purple martins and other birds fill the air near 42nd and Farnam streets. Purple martins are returning to midtown Omaha in big numbers for the first time in several years.
CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
080622-owh-new-sarma-pic-cm002.jpg
Mary Mangiamelli moves a trays of meatballs she scooped to make Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
080622-owh-new-sarma-pic-cm003.jpg
Joann Pechacek stacks cabbage leaves after they have been deveined in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
080622-owh-new-sarma-pic-cm008.jpg
Volunteers roll Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
081022-owh-new-pinkpineapple-pic-cm003.jpg
A brand-new variety of bio-engineered pink pineapple, called the Pinkglow" by Del Monte is causing a splash at stores and produce stands.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
081122-owh-new-fbi-pic-cm002.jpg
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks to journalists at the Omaha FBI office on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Wray addressed threats made to law enforcement after agents raided Mar-a-Lago residence.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
