 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

20-year-old man charged in Omaha homicide is caught after Arkansas jail escape

  • Updated
  • 0
wuanya

The mugshot taken in Arkansas of Wuanya Smith.

A 20-year-old man who had been arrested in Arkansas in connection with the Aug. 12 slaying of a 22-year-old Omaha man escaped Sunday from a jail in Benton, Arkansas, but was later captured.

Wuanya Smith

Smith

About 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Wuanya Smith climbed over a Saline County Jail fence topped with razor wire and barbed wire, according to a press release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested in the area Monday morning.

Smith had been sought on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the shooting death of Anthony Collins III. Collins was fatally wounded around 12:10 a.m. Aug. 12 near 49th and Hamilton streets. Police were called to Methodist Hospital in Omaha after Collins arrived there in a private vehicle following the shooting. Collins died later in the day.

People are also reading…

Smith had been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas-Little Rock Task Force. Sunday afternoon, officers from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police, the Benton Police Department, the Bryant (Arkansas) Police Department and the Arkansas Department of Corrections were searching for Smith.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Israeli blockade puts squeeze on Palestinian sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News