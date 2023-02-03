A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of a freshman University of Nebraska-Lincoln student in Imperial on Thanksgiving night.

Chase County Attorney Joel Burke on Wednesday charged Tristan Ferguson with manslaughter — for allegedly causing Jesse Krausnick's death unintentionally while in the commission of an unlawful act — and possession of a firearm in the commission of a second-degree assault.

In a search warrant, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator J.J. Connelly said before dawn on Nov. 25, Ferguson, Krausnick’s roommate, pointed a shotgun at Krausnick “and pulled the trigger one time, believing the gun to be unloaded.”

First responders were called to the house at 126 W. 12th St. in Imperial, where they found Krausnick with a single gunshot wound.

The 19-year-old died at the hospital.

Officers arrested Ferguson, then 19, on suspicion of manslaughter, a felony.

He bonded out of jail by posting a $100,000 appearance bond, and wasn't charged until this week.

Burke, who was sworn in as Chase County Attorney this year, said he was waiting for additional reports from the State Patrol before making a charging decision.

Ferguson now is set to make his first court appearance on the charges next week.

In the affidavit to search Ferguson’s phone, Connelly alleged that prior to the shooting Ferguson had used a fake ID to buy a large amount of alcohol at an Imperial convenience store and it was distributed and consumed by minors at the house on West 12th.

The investigator said data on Ferguson’s and Krausnick’s phones could “confirm or eliminate premeditation, and corroborate the evidence and actions of Ferguson at the time of the shooting.”

Krausnick was an agribusiness major at UNL.

Imperial is in southwest Nebraska, about 50 miles south of Ogallala.

