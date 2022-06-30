 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2013 shooting of Omaha man reclassified as a homicide after his recent death

Omaha police have reclassified a shooting that occurred almost nine years ago as a homicide after the recent death of a man who was shot on his front porch.

Lonnie Williams, 29, recently died because of complications from a gunshot wound he sustained on July 21, 2013, Omaha police said Wednesday.

Williams was 20 years old at the time of the shooting, which occurred before 6 p.m. that day. He was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the person who shot Williams ran behind the house where Williams was shot. They said at the time that they were looking for a red Dodge Magnum that was seen pulling out of the alley after the shooting.

Police officials said the case has been cleared because the person suspected of shooting Williams died in October 2013.

