2022 Fremont High grad critically injured in collision not expected to survive

A 2022 Fremont High School graduate who was critically injured in a collision early Sunday is not expected to survive, according to a statement from Fremont Public Schools.

Madison Everitt, 18, was flown by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition after the collision on U.S. 30 southwest of Blair, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said.

The driver of the second vehicle, Eduard Bruwer, 34, of Blair, was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Fremont Superintendent Mark Shepard posted a statement on social media late Sunday saying Everitt "suffered a catastrophic brain injury" and will not recover.

“This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community," Shepard said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Maddie and her family."

Myron Sikora, Fremont High's principal, said the district's crisis team will be available at the school from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Counselors will be available, he said, for anyone needing assistance.

“Maddie was involved in many activities including dance, choir, theater and track,” Sikora said in the statement. “She was a great student and friend to many — she will be greatly missed.”

Investigators determined Everitt was westbound on U.S. 30 in a 2014 Jeep Patriot shortly after midnight. The Jeep crossed the center line and collided nearly head-on with an eastbound 1996 Plymouth van driven by Bruwer.

The crash remains under investigation.

