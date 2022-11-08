 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
21-year-old woman dies after she is hit by minivan on northwest Nebraska highway

A 21-year-old woman was killed over the weekend in northwest Nebraska when she was hit by a minivan as she walked along a highway.

Arrow Merrita Long, a South Dakota resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred before 8 p.m. Saturday, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

A preliminary investigation found that Long was walking in the northbound lane of traffic on Nebraska 87 about two miles north of Rushville. The driver of a Honda Odyssey tried to slow down and avoid hitting her but was unable to.

The two people in the van suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

