22 in Omaha home treated for carbon monoxide poisoning
The risk of carbon monoxide poisoning in your home skyrockets during the winter months. Learn how you can protect your family from this invisible threat.

Nearly two dozen people, including several young children, living in a northwest Omaha home were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after walking into a hospital, officials said.

The incident happened late Tuesday night, when 22 people — all members of the same family — walked into an Omaha emergency room displaying symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said. Among them were at least seven children under the age of 12.

Firefighters were then sent to the home in the Irvington neighborhood, where they found toxic levels of carbon monoxide. Several Omaha-area fire departments and EMTs also helped transport various family members to nearby hospitals for treatment. All are expected to recover.

A language barrier complicated the incident because the residents of the home are from Myanmar, the dispatcher said. Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, is a Southeast Asian nation of more than 100 ethnic groups. 

Officials said firefighters and utility crews were working to determine the source of the carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas that can cause illness and death.

