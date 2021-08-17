22-year-old airman on leave from Offutt is fatally shot in Houston

OMAHA — An airman visiting family while on leave from Offutt Air Force Base was fatally shot in Houston on Sunday.

Albert Castillo Jr. and his father, Albert Castillo Sr., were shot outside a home in southeast Houston at about 7 p.m. by a man armed with a AR-style rifle, according to the Houston Police Department.

Castillo Jr. was declared dead at the scene. Castillo Sr. was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to Houston police.

A GoFundMe organized by Castillo’s mother, Jennifer Ortiz, describes the 22-year-old as “a gentle soul.”

“(Castillo) was serving our country and impacting lives,” the GoFundMe page says. “His personality and gentle soul was the kindest we’ve ever known. Our family has received so much support from others who want to make an impact in his life as well.”

