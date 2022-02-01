22-year-old Bellevue East grad remembered for hard work as Navy seaman

Family members and friends of 22-year-old Chance Van Dyne remember him as a hardworking young man and a beloved brother, son and grandson whose life was cut short.

An Omaha native and a fire control seaman in the U.S. Navy, Van Dyne was killed in a car crash amid snowy road conditions in Indiana on Dec. 28. He was on his way back to his base.

Van Dyne, affectionately called Chancie by his family, graduated from Bellevue East High School, was great with computers and loved anime, ramen and animals, according to Sharon Stolp, his grandmother.

“I was blessed that I was one of the first people to hold him when he was born and the last to get a hug and an ‘I love you’ from him,” Stolp said.

“He called me about an hour before his accident from a visitors center and told me he was about five minutes away from the Indiana border,” she said. “He was just such a unique young man. He should still be here.”

In messages posted after Van Dyne’s death, his fellow service members described him as dedicated, hardworking and eager to challenge himself with his position in the Navy. He dreamed of being stationed in Japan.

“I knew you only for a year, but you were my brother,” one of his comrades wrote. “I held out hope that someday you’d be stationed on my ship or maybe I’d see you again in the fleet. If I ever go to Japan, I will leave something for you there.”

Services with military honors were held earlier this month at Omaha National Cemetery.

