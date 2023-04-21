One man has died and another man remains in the hospital following a stabbing in Sidney, Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing at 508 Main Street on Monday and found two men outside of the residence who had both been stabbed, according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety.

One of the victims, 26-year-old Corey Miller of Sidney, later succumbed to his injuries, according to the release. A forensic autopsy conducted on Tuesday found that Miller died by stab wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide, the release said.

The other victim, 28-year-old D'Andre Kyle of Sidney, was flown to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Kyle remained at the hospital in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon, the release said.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found at the residence on Main Street, according to the release. A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman who lived at the residence were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation.

