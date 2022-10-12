3-foot lizard bites 11-month-old girl in Lancaster County home

After escaping its cage in a Lancaster County home Monday night, a 3-foot lizard weighing close to 15 pounds repeatedly bit an 11-month-old Bennet girl, causing injuries that required stitches, according to authorities.

The animal — an Argentine tegu — left its cage in the home's basement and circumvented a gate intended to keep it contained before climbing the stairs and biting the girl, who had been laying on the floor Monday evening, said Ben Houchin, the chief deputy at the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The girl's mother had been working nearby when she heard the girl cry out, turned and saw the lizard biting the infant's arm and legs, Houchin said.

The child's parents trapped the lizard in a bathroom before taking the girl to Bryan East Campus in Lincoln, where deputies responded Monday night to investigate the biting.

Houchin said the lizard's presence at the home did not violate any town ordinances and no criminal charges will be filed. Bennet is about 8 miles southeast of Lincoln.

The girl received two stitches in her right arm, Houchin said.

The family is working to permanently remove the animal.