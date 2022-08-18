 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Nebraskans die in Richardson County collision

Two Lincoln residents died in a two-vehicle collision in Richardson County Wednesday afternoon near the Kansas border.

According to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 3:08 p.m. When they arrived at the scene on U.S. 75 2 miles north of the state line, they found a Kia Forte occupied by Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, both of Lincoln, and a Chevrolet Blazer occupied by Patricia Tonar, 74, of Omaha, that had collided head-on.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

