GOTHENBURG — About 31 Union Pacific Railroad coal cars derailed near Gothenburg early Tuesday.

According to Robynn Tysver, Union Pacific Railroad Media Relations, the train cars carrying coal derailed about 1:45 a.m. about three miles southeast of Gothenburg.

No injuries were associated with the derailment.

Heavy equipment was brought to the site to clear the cars. One of the three mainline tracks near the derailment was reopened to traffic about 8 a.m. On other tracks, trains were stopped outside Gothenburg and beyond.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation, Tysver said.

Tuesday’s incident occurred eight months after 30 Union Pacific coal cars derailed two miles southeast of Gothenburg on May 26, 2022.

A national spotlight has been cast on train derailments after 50 cars of the Norfolk Southern railroad derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 4.

About 20 of the more than 100 cars were classified as carrying hazardous materials — defined as cargo that could pose any kind of danger including flammables, combustibles or environmental risks, the Associated Press reported.

“Since the derailment, residents have complained about headaches and irritated eyes and finding their cars and lawns covered in soot. The hazardous chemicals that spilled from the train killed thousands of fish, and residents have talked about finding dying or sick pets and wildlife,” the Associated Press reported.

The Ohio derailment casts a new light on America’s railroad sector, the challenges it faces and steps forward for both communities and rail companies.