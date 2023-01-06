34-year-old described by victims as 'monster' gets prison time for sex trafficking 3 girls in Lincoln

A district judge Thursday sentenced a 34-year-old man to 28 to 38 years in prison for his part in sex trafficking three girls in Lincoln and sexually assaulting one, a 14-year-old.
Luis Vasquez-Chiquirin pleaded no contest to attempted sex trafficking and first-degree sexual assault but continued to deny having a leading role in the scheme to get money for setting up sex with underage girls.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid asked for a lengthy sentence, given the nature of the charges, the number of victims and the exploitation that took place.
He said sex trafficking of minors wasn't a crime in state statute until a few years ago but has become a greater focus recently.
"It's not that this crime never existed 10 years ago. We're just better at identifying victims and these crimes occurring in our county than we used to be," Reid said.
He said this case involved three high-risk youths, some of whom were runaways. They were given drugs. Two were put in a bedroom with multiple men and told to have sex with them and Chiquirin benefitted financially from it.
"In meeting with them throughout this case, they all have described to me in their words that he is a monster and someone who needs to be put away for a long time," Reid said.
Lincoln Police say the investigation started when they found a 14-year-old runaway at an apartment near 56th and Holdrege streets who said she was being trafficked.
She told police she was given meth to use with a group of men, then had sex with three or four of them. After, Chiquirin handed her $80 and told her she'd "earned it."
Another time, she said Chiquirin set up sex acts for her and a 15-year-old friend, telling her he would call the police on her if she didn't do what he wanted.
Chiquirin and his roommate, Jose Rivas, ended up facing charges, along with a third man, Troy Springer.
Defense attorney Eddy Rodell said Chiquirin maintains he had a lesser role than the others but accepted responsibility for what he did.
When he gets out of prison, he'll be deported to Guatemala.
Chiquirin, who took English classes at the jail, told the judge he was sorry for his mistake and what the girls are going through, but said he "wasn't guilty of everything what they are charging me."
"I'm here to take responsibility for what I've done. I'm sorry. That's all I can say," he said.
In the end, Lancaster County District Darla Ideus said she thought Chiquirin's involvement in the enterprise was "significant." One witness described him as the one responsible for finding the men to pay for sex. Another said he had sex with her to "determine her worth."
Ideus said Chiquirin showed a lack of remorse and no empathy for the victims.
"Your pattern of behavior and your denial of wrongdoing as well as the ages of the children that you assaulted, all of these things make it clear to me that if you're not incarcerated you will continue to be a danger to the community because I think you will continue this type of behavior," she said.
Chiquirin will have to serve 19 years before he's released and deported.
Scenes from the first day of the Nebraska Legislature on Jan. 4.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Nebraska
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Nebraska
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been
on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark
disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using
2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Nebraska. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Saline County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #76
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Saunders County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #22
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Thayer County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #52
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Douglas County
- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #29
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#38. Dawes County
- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #64
--- Quality of life rank: #23
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Dawson County
- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
--- Length of life rank: #60
--- Quality of life rank: #60
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Clay County
- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #36
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Madison County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #35
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Jefferson County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #53
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Furnas County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69
--- Length of life rank: #62
--- Quality of life rank: #71
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Merrick County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #51
--- Length of life rank: #71
--- Quality of life rank: #28
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Howard County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #69
--- Quality of life rank: #25
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Red Willow County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #34
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Butler County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #14
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#27. Hall County
- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #54
--- Length of life rank: #58
--- Quality of life rank: #55
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Adams County
- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53
--- Length of life rank: #67
--- Quality of life rank: #41
Pixabay
#25. Gage County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #56
--- Length of life rank: #63
--- Quality of life rank: #50
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Lincoln County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
--- Length of life rank: #61
--- Quality of life rank: #38
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Dundy County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #71
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #75
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Box Butte County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #63
--- Length of life rank: #66
--- Quality of life rank: #59
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Dakota County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #58
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #72
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Nuckolls County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #42
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Johnson County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #40
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Boyd County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #33
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Cheyenne County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #72
--- Length of life rank: #76
--- Quality of life rank: #46
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Richardson County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #68
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Polk County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #70
--- Quality of life rank: #2
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Webster County
- Average life expectancy: 77 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #55
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #58
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Nemaha County
- Average life expectancy: 77 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #65
--- Quality of life rank: #21
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Morrill County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #73
--- Length of life rank: #72
--- Quality of life rank: #63
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Pawnee County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #67
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #70
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Dodge County
- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #70
--- Length of life rank: #68
--- Quality of life rank: #62
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Gosper County
- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #49
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Sheridan County
- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #74
--- Length of life rank: #75
--- Quality of life rank: #57
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Nance County
- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (2.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #43
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Scotts Bluff County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #76
--- Length of life rank: #74
--- Quality of life rank: #73
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#5. Franklin County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #61
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Garden County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #26
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Burt County
- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #75
--- Length of life rank: #77
--- Quality of life rank: #56
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Hitchcock County
- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #68
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #74
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Kimball County
- Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (5.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #78
--- Length of life rank: #78
--- Quality of life rank: #78
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Thurston County
- Average life expectancy: 66.6 years (12.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #79
--- Length of life rank: #79
--- Quality of life rank: #79
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.