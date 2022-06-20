4 people injured in 2 shootings in Omaha

OMAHA — Police are investigating a pair of early morning shootings, including one that injured three people near a bar in Omaha's Old Market Saturday.

Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at Gate 10 just before 1 a.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. Officers soon learned that a vehicle reportedly involved in the shooting was seen leaving the area.

Police pursued the vehicle to 42nd and Dodge streets, where they found two people with gunshot injuries, according to police. The two, 31-year-old George Thompson and 27-year-old Jordan Thompson, were taken to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third person, Detail Johnson, 28, arrived at Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and said he was also at Gate 10, according to police.

Officers later responded to a reported shooting near 12th and Castelar Streets around 4:20 a.m., according to police. The person injured in the shooting, Delray Bradshaw, 25, left the scene before officers arrived.

He arrived at Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries shortly after the 911 call, according to police.

Both shootings remain under investigation. Police ask anyone with information regarding either incident to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402)444-7867. Tips also can be provided at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

