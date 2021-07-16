 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
40-year-old man slain in Omaha, police say
0 Comments

40-year-old man slain in Omaha, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha police are investigating the slaying of a 40-year-old man.

Officials said Friday that officers went to the Tudor Heights Apartments near Interstate 680 and West Maple Road just after 12:35 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. 

They found Jose Valenzuela dead inside an apartment. 

The Omaha Police Department's homicide unit is investigating. 

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Free the vaccine': Activists protest outside White House as Biden hosts Merkel

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News