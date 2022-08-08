 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
48-year-old Lincoln man jailed on suspicion of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

A 48-year-old Lincoln man has been jailed on suspicion of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. 

Prosecutors charged Diego Carter Sr. on Friday with first-degree sexual assault of a child. At a brief court appearance, his bond was set at $750,000.

In court records, LPD Investigator Jacob McCord said on July 24, the girl's father reported to police that she had disclosed sexual abuse committed by Carter starting a month earlier. 

Carter allegedly provided the girl alcohol before the assaults, which are alleged to have occurred in Lincoln and Kansas City, Missouri. 

Police arrested him on the allegations Thursday.

