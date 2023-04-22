A 49-year-old Minnesota woman was fatally injured Thursday morning in a crash involving a car and semitrailer truck about 25 miles north of Norfolk.

Around 4:50 a.m., multiple agencies, including the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Osmond Fire and Rescue, responded to the crash, which occurred when a car traveling west crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling east. The crash happened along U.S. Highway 20 about two miles west of the U.S. Highway 81 intersection, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

The woman, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The car’s driver, a 36-year-old man, was first taken to Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk and then to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The semi driver, a 71-year-old man from Orchard, Nebraska, was first taken to the CHI Health hospital in Plainview then transferred to a hospital in Sioux City. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The names of those involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family members.