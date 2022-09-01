55-year-old man arrested in connection with west Lincoln homicide; second death being investigated as 'suspicious'

A 55-year-old was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons charge, one day after a 61-year-old man was killed in an apparent cutting near the city's homeless shelter.

William Wright was arrested on suspicion of the murder charge and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the killing of Ronald George near Third and P streets.

During the investigation into George's killing, the Lincoln Police Department learned of another death near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets that Police Chief Teresa Ewins described as "suspicious." Ewins didn't provide further details on how the two deaths might be connected, and said the department would provide further details at a Friday morning news conference.

Wright's arrest comes only a day after police and medics responded to a field near Third and P streets, between the People's City Mission and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an unresponsive man, Ewins said.

Responders found the victim, George, with wounds to his neck caused by a "bladed weapon," Ewins told reporters at a news conference Wednesday morning. Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene.

By noon, investigators had vacated the scene of the crime, which occurred on a patch of grass between a thicket of trees and a row of industrial buildings, at least one of which is owned by Community Action. A set of "no trespassing" signs bordered the area between Second and Third streets where the cutting is alleged to have occurred.

Ewins said police recovered a "possible weapon" in the field.

It remains unclear what led to the apparent cutting.