A 59-year-old man is dead and a 40-year-old man is in jail after a stabbing Sunday in northeast Lincoln.

Lincoln Police found the 59-year-old man unresponsive with a puncture wound to his chest after they were sent to the 6200 block of Baldwin Avenue about 7 p.m. Sunday on the report of a stabbing, the department said in a news release.

Officers provided life-saving measures at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said in a news release that they arrested a 40-year-old at the scene.

Joseph Kruger was booked into the Lancaster County jail Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Investigators aren't seeking additional suspects in the stabbing, according to the news release.

Police are expected to provide additional details at a media briefing Monday morning.

The department asked anyone with information on the alleged murder to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3200 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Stu Pospisil's top 10 golf courses in Nebraska (2023) Stu Pospisil ranks the 10 best Nebraska golf courses in 2023. Sand Hills Golf Club Nebraska has some of the premier golf courses in the country with gems across the state, new builds and not so new. So what stands above the r… Omaha Country Club The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday. Landmand Golf Club CapRock Ranch Lost Rail Golf Club Dismal River Red Hole 18. A look down the fairway to the 18th green at the Red Course at Dismal River Club. The course was designed by Tom Doak. Wild Horse Firethorn LINCOLN—Matt Major heads toward the fairway on the 12th hole at the Firethorn golf course in Lincoln, Neb., on April, 13, 2005. (PHOTO BY JEFF… Prairie Club Dunes Quarry Oaks