7 Nebraskans enter pleas for setting fires to Walmart stores in the South

Seven Nebraskans federally indicted in Alabama for a plot to start fires at Walmart stores in the South are set for sentencing after entering guilty pleas in the case.

Sean Bottorff and his wife, Jenna Bottorff, and Erica Sikes made their court appearances this week in Mobile, Alabama.

Erica Sikes' husband, Jeffery Sikes, and Alexander Olson entered pleas last week.

Each face a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 for their part in the scheme.

Michael Bottorff entered his plea Monday. He faces a maximum term of five years. As does Quinton Olson, who pleaded guilty in September.

All of the seven have ties to Kearney.

In the indictment, prosecutors say they all participated in meetings and drafted a "Declaration of War."

Christopher Bodnar, Assistant U.S. Attorney, said in it the seven referenced malicious fires set by a group called The Veterans Order, which sought to make demands on Walmart related to the company's commercial practices, "and threatens further malicious fires if Walmart Inc. does not comply with the demands."

Bodnar didn't specify which commercial practices the group opposed.

The indictment details arsons at a Walmart in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, a store in Tillman’s Corner, Alabama, on May 28, and at stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi, on June 4.

According to Bodnar, the seven tried to set racks of clothing and other materials on fire. In-store security camera footage and cellphone data tracked their movements.

Bodnar said they bought a burner phone to take photos of a six-page manifesto titled “Declaration of War and Demands for the People,” which they sent to media outlets.

First among their list of demands was a pay increase of $18 per hour for all employees, according to Fox 10, a TV station in Mobile, which posted it.

In the Alabama incidents, court records say, Jeffery Sikes was using the alias Kenneth Allen while living in Gulf Shores. Sean Bottorff, also known as Sean McFarland, is Sikes’ brother-in-law and disappeared at the same time as Sikes, his wife and Bottorff's wife, Jenna.

Michael Bottorff is Sean Bottorff’s stepson, according to records.

The indictment says that at the time of the fires, they all were living in a rental house in Lillian, an unincorporated community in Alabama.