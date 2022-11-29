 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
70-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh prison

An inmate died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

In a news release, the Corrections Department identified the inmate as Necdet Canbaz, 70.

He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Debora Peralt, in Omaha in 1998, and started his sentence the following year after being found guilty at trial.

The Corrections Department said the cause of Canbaz's death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will be called to review the death.

