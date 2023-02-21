A 75-year-old inmate at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln died Friday.

According to a news release, Johnny Hernandez died shortly after 5 p.m. Friday. The cause of death has not been determined, but officials say he was being treated for a medical condition.

Hernandez began serving a 25- to 50-year sentence on charges of first-degree sexual assault in 1999. He was projected to be released from prison in October.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

