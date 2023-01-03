82-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Grand Island

A rural Hall County resident was killed Wednesday when her vehicle collided with another vehicle north of Grand Island.

Around 4:50 p.m., Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to U.S. 281 and Chapman Road to investigate a crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation found that Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound on Chapman Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a teenage girl.