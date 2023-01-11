9 patients sexually assaulted at Iowa hospital while sedated, police say

OTTUMWA — Nine female patients were sexually abused by a certified nurse practitioner while sedated at Ottumwa Regional Health Center, police and hospital officials say.

The assaults were uncovered as the Ottumwa Police Department investigated the unattended death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville. Caraccio died of an accidental overdose at the hospital on Oct. 15, 2022, according to the results of an autopsy shared by police. Caraccio was a medical staff provider at the hospital at the time of his death.

Through the investigation that followed his death, videos and photographs were uncovered from Caraccio's personal cell phone showing him sexually assaulting nine female patients in 2021 and 2022. The hospital and police department have conducted separate investigations into the incident and have uncovered the same findings, the Ottumwa Police Department and a hospital spokesperson said in separate statements released to The Courier.

Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell told The Courier that five of the nine involved patients have been identified thus far, and said the hospital continues to cooperate fully in the investigation with attempts to identify the others. Both police and hospital investigations remain ongoing, spokespeople said.

"There are no words to describe how shocked and horrified we are by Mr. Caraccio's actions," said Cara Clouse, the human resources director at ORHC. "Our hearts go out to all of those affected by these heinous acts."

Individuals who have been identified thus far are being notified by law enforcement and hospital staff. The hospital pledged its "sincerest apologies and support."

The Ottumwa Police Department says the videos were taken while patients were sedated or in a state of unconsciousness without their consent. Police have said they believe Caraccio acted alone.

Last November, the private hospital confirmed to The Courier that they had parted ways with CEO Dennis Hunger and named an interim chief executive while beginning a nationwide search for a permanent replacement. At the time, the hospital did not respond to questions of whether Hunger's departure was related to Caraccio's death or the ensuing investigation.

"We take any allegation related to employees or providers very seriously, make timely reports when necessary, and cooperate fully with investigating authorities," Clouse told the Courier in November. "As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to our employees and providers."

In a new statement Tuesday, Clouse said the hospital has already made many changes to strengthen security measures.

"We have already made a great many changes at our hospital in the last several weeks to further strengthen our internal controls and security measures," Clouse said. "We will continue to take all available actions to prevent bad actors and ensure a safe environment for our patients, providers and employees."

Clouse said the hospital will be working hard to regain trust in the community.

"The actions of one person are not reflective of the care and compassion of our staff, and we are committed to supporting and advancing the critical work they do on behalf of this community and patients every day," Clouse said.

