ACLU of Nebraska says judges inconsistent on following law when setting bail

The ACLU of Nebraska on Wednesday said a court-watching project focusing on whether Lincoln and Omaha judges are following the law when it comes to setting bail and assessing fines turned up concerning trends.

At a news conference releasing its report "Broken Rules: Laws Meant to Prevent Debtors' Prisons are Failing Nebraskans," Rose Godinez, senior legal and policy counsel for ACLU of Nebraska, said the two-year study showed Nebraska judges were assigning cash bail more than any other option.

"This is problematic because it errs toward incarceration rather than freedom," she said.

Godinez said state law is clear: With limited exceptions, the presumption should be in favor of release.

Under state law, courts "shall consider all methods of bond and conditions of release to avoid pretrial incarceration."

If a judge doesn't release a defendant on his or her promise to return, the judge must consider their ability to pay bond and impose the least onerous to reasonably assure their appearance and that will eliminate or minimize risk of harm to others.

Godinez said every day in Nebraska courtrooms dozens if not hundreds of Nebraskans go before a judge and face imprisonment because they lack the ability to pay bail or fines and fees.

"Right now, that may mean some Nebraskans are held pretrial, presumed innocent, spending the holiday season behind bars while other Nebraskans are able to go home and celebrate the holiday with loved ones," Godinez said.

The difference? Money, resources and knowledge of their rights, she said.

Godinez said too many Nebraskans with limited resources and Nebraskans of color are caught in the maze of rules and statutes and regulations with dead ends at every turn because the stakeholders — judges, prosecutors and public defenders — are failing to advise defendants of their rights and options as required by law.

From January 2021 to April 2022, 24 court-watching clerks observed 639 bail hearings and 1,700 sentencing hearings before 20 county court judges in Lancaster and Douglas counties.

A team led by Richard Wiener, a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Legal Decision Making Lab, analyzed the data they provided about their observations.

Among the findings:

* Of 501 cases where a judge didn't find a defendant to be a danger to the community or a flight risk, only 90 (18%) were released on their own recognizance.

* In 38% of the cases observed, judges didn't ask about a defendant's ability to pay bail. And in most of those hearings, the public defender didn't bring it up.

* Out of 1,700 observed sentencing hearings, judges advised 59% of defendants that they could present information on their ability to pay fines and fees. In fewer than half of all cases, judges advised on the right to request payment plans, community service or a waiver of fines and fees.

* A person in Lancaster County is 6.4 times more likely to be denied release on their own recognizance than a person in Douglas County.

* And while roughly 20% of Lancaster County residents are people of color, they made up 53% of the county jail's pretrial population.

Mindy Rush Chipman, the legal director and interim director of the ALCU of Nebraska, said it will now focus on implementing solutions.

She said the ACLU would share the report with leaders of the state's judicial branch and ask for their support in adopting solutions. Some of the recommendations would require action by the Legislature, but others could be put into place right away.

For instance, it created a model bench card to help judges in conducting bail assessments, encouraging release on recognizance and guaranteeing that cash bail, if set, is affordable. And it will advocate for continued judicial training.

It has also developed pro se legal forms for those without legal representation and translated them into the five languages most used in Nebraska.

Rush Chipman said the ACLU plans to keep working to end cash bail, which may take years.

"But in the meantime, the changes that we've outlined ... can be implemented quickly to better protect Nebraskans' rights," Rush Chipman said. "These changes are needed now. We're not going to rest until freedom does not rely on how much money we currently have or have access to."

