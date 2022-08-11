ACLU sues for records in immigration raid in Nebraska

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska has gone to federal court seeking the release of information on the alleged mistreatment of workers rounded up during a 2018 immigration raid in Nebraska.

The group filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court Monday after getting no response to a Freedom of Information Act request for more than two years.

The suit names the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the department’s Office of Inspector General as plaintiffs and asks the court to order them to release documents and other information relating to an OIG investigation into the alleged mistreatment.

Jane Seu, an ACLU of Nebraska attorney, said department officials have failed to meet their responsibilities under public records laws.

“ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents conducted this raid, tearing a community apart while using public dollars, and the public has a right to understand what the investigation into that raid looked like and whether any agents faced consequences for any substantiated concerns,” she said.

“Federal law outlines clear requirements on responding to public records requests, and it’s troubling we have to turn to the judicial system to compel officials to follow the law,” Seu said.

The raid occurred on Aug. 8, 2018, with ICE agents entering several worksites in and around the northeast Nebraska town of O’Neill.

The agents arrested at least 118 workers at businesses, including meat processing plants, a potato factory, a hydroponic tomato greenhouse and a cattle company, for suspected immigration violations. They arrested another 17 people for exploitation of the arrested workers.

ACLU and other organizations responded to provide legal help after the raids. ACLU representatives said they got reports from released detainees about potential civil rights violations. Among them:

Many workers, including two pregnant women, reported a lack of access to food and water in nearly 100-degree weather for approximately 12 hours.

Workers reported a lack of air conditioning and extreme temperatures while on ICE’s bus transporting them during the two-hour drive from O’Neill to Grand Island.

Finally, workers reported a general lack of adequate interpretation and translation by ICE agents during interviews, which impeded their ability to exercise their constitutional rights.

According to the lawsuit, the OIG, which is supposed to provide independent oversight of immigration enforcement activities, launched an investigation into the allegations and interviewed affected people in October 2018. The ACLU participated in at least two interviews.

The suit said that the investigation has been completed, but the inspector general’s office has not released any information. The ACLU filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the information on June 16, 2020, and got a reply dated June 19, 2020, that acknowledged the request and promised a response “within 20 days.”

The lawsuit said that ACLU has not received the information or any response to subsequent inquiries, made by both email and voicemail.

Homeland Security did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday about the lawsuit and the reason for delay in releasing records.

In a statement at the time of the raids, ICE denied the claims of mistreatment. Spokesman Shawn Neudauer called the allegations “blatantly false.” He said ICE was “well prepared” to provide items such as commercial cooling units and on-site medical services.

“Every step possible was taken to ensure that these individuals were provided with food, water, restroom breaks and that they were processed as quickly as possible in order for our agents to focus on the criminal investigation that they are conducting into money laundering, wire fraud and the exploitation of these individuals,” he said.