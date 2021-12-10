After an Omaha city worker died in 2013, pension checks continued, totaling roughly $118,000

The City of Omaha civilian pension fund continued to pay out monthly payments for eight years after the death of a retired Omaha city worker, totaling more than $118,000.

In mid-November, an employee in the city’s Finance Department reported the theft to Omaha police. Later, city officials contacted the late worker’s family, who said they were willing to repay the money.

City officials told Omaha police that they didn’t want to press charges because a significant portion of the money had been paid back.

But Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said that’s not for city officials to decide. Kleine said Omaha police didn’t tell his office about the investigation into the theft and said he wasn’t aware of the case until a reporter called him to ask about it.

“There hasn’t been full restitution made,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, the person didn’t decide to pay the money back until they got caught, so we intend to move forward on full prosecution.”

According to a police report, Veronica Banks, the city’s payroll manager, reported a theft from the city pension system on Nov. 16.

Banks told The World-Herald that the monthly $1,354 pension payments should have stopped when retired employee Manuel Gonzalez Perez died on Oct. 24, 2013. He was 75 years old.

Perez worked as a compost laborer for nearly 21 years and retired in October 1997, Banks said.

Deputy City Attorney Bernard in den Bosch said that when a retired employee dies, a portion of his or her monthly pension can go to a spouse, a minor child or an adult child with a disability, until that person dies. No spouse or children are listed in Perez’s obituary.

Yet the checks wrongly continued after Perez died. They were sent out monthly until the final payment, dated Sept. 30. The total amount was nearly $118,037, Banks said.

About a decade ago, the city, which administers the civilian and first responder pensions, hired a database service called LexisNexis that searches for former employees’ names and Social Security numbers and checks whether someone has died. But in den Bosch said the database didn’t show that Perez had died.

The error was uncovered when a city employee recently conducted a review and searched Perez’s name online, which resulted in the discovery of his obituary from years ago, in den Bosch said.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said the investigation into the matter is still active. He said detectives were working with the Finance Department.

Kleine said he anticipates filing one or two felony charges against Perez’s 81-year-old sister in the case. She hung up on a reporter Thursday afternoon when reached by phone.

Kleine said his office should have been informed of the investigation despite city officials’ desire to not press charges.

“Normally, we’re going to get advised,” he said, “and we’re going to make a decision.”

When asked about Kleine’s comments, Bonacci said the restitution payments were a civil matter, but the criminal investigation is ongoing. He said the timing of when prosecutors are made aware of an investigation can vary, depending on the situation.

“When the investigator feels comfortable where his or her investigation is, then it’s passed over to the county attorney’s office,” he said.

The pension system received $86,000 from the family on Tuesday, in den Bosch said. The primary motivation for city employees, he said, was to secure full repayment of the money, but he acknowledged that it’s not for the city to decide whether criminal charges are filed.

“We’re victims,” he said, “not prosecutors.”

Thefts from the pension fund of so much money are rare, said in den Bosch, who has been with the city for 25 years. More common is a delay in reporting of a couple of months after a person dies, he said, and the money is paid back.

In 2009, a Texas woman was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years of probation for stealing more than $85,000 from a late Omaha firefighter’s widow who was a distant relative. The widow herself had been dead for about four years, but the pension payments continued. City officials didn’t learn of her death until an employee did a spot check on the account.

