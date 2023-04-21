A complaint about cast members' attire in a Central City High School musical led to a threatened lawsuit and ended with an apology Friday.

Rick Lagueux, a Central City parent, was upset when he saw a photo of shirtless male students who were part of the cast of "Mamma Mia!," which Central City High School presented in late March. On April 15, Lagueux complained on Facebook that males weren't wearing shirts in the musical. In his post, he wrote, "There is no other reason for this to happen other than a grooming agenda being pushed by the man himself."

That comment angered Central City music teacher Dane Christensen, who directed "Mamma Mia!"

On Christensen's behalf, the Nebraska Legal Action Fund demanded that Lagueux retract "his defamatory statement accusing Mr. Christensen of the serious crime of grooming his students.

"Grooming by a teacher is specifically defined in statute and is a serious crime in the State of Nebraska. This accusation is without any factual basis and is knowingly false," said the letter to Lagueux.

Adam Morfeld, chairman of the Nebraska Legal Action Fund, said that if Lagueux didn't retract his statement within three weeks, the organization would file a lawsuit. On Friday afternoon, Lagueux edited a previous post to include a formal apology to Christensen "for my wording regarding this issue."

The Nebraska Legal Action Fund then issued a press release announcing that Lagueux had "publicly apologized and retracted the defamatory statement."

Christensen has taught at Central City for 13 years. Earlier in the day, he strongly maintained that he is not guilty of grooming.

"I want to stand up for teachers," Christensen said

Lagueux is the father of three Central City students — a sophomore, an eighth-grader and a seventh-grader.

Lagueux believes the school's dress code should apply to extracurricular activities, unless exceptions are clearly spelled out. Lagueux saw the photo of the bare-chested male students on the Central City Republican Nonpareil website. He did not attend the play.

Christensen said if sports teams had to abide by a school's dress code, "there would be no swim team in the whole state of Nebraska. Or wrestling team, or volleyball team."

Lagueux replied that high school uniforms are approved by the school's administration. Male swimmers, he said, go without shirts to help them swim faster in the pool.

On Facebook, Lagueux wrote, "If smoking a cigarette is in the play are we going to allow the kids to smoke for the integrity of the play?"

Lagueux said he was told by a school administrator that removing shirts was an option given to the students. That tells Lagueux that going without shirts had no bearing on the integrity of the play, he wrote on Facebook.

Christensen said the school's administration stands behind him. Christensen, 35, graduated from Central City High School in 2006.

After Lagueux made his apology, Christensen said in the news release, "Words and the truth matter, and when people publish false and defamatory statements, there must be accountability. Today Mr. Lagueux took accountability for his actions and we sent a message that teachers will not stand by while their reputation and name is defamed."

In the news release, Morfeld said, "Today the Nebraska Legal Action Fund sent a message that people cannot defame educators with impunity and when they do we will defend Nebraskans."

Central City's superintendent and high school principal did not respond to phone messages left by The Independent.