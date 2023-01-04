 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Aldrick Scott charged with murder in Cari Allen case

OMAHA — Aldrick Scott, the man charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha, has been charged with murder in connection with her slaying.

Aldrick Scott

Scott

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Scott, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those charges are in addition to previous ones of kidnapping and accessory to a felony, which were filed earlier this month before Allen’s body was found in a shallow grave near Topeka, Kansas.

In Scott’s first court appearance on the kidnapping charge, prosecutors said Allen and Scott had dated before she broke up with him about two weeks prior to her disappearance and slaying.

On Nov. 19, the night of Allen’s disappearance, prosecutors say that she went to the Good Life Bar near 180th and Pacific streets before heading home. Prosecutors said data from Scott’s cellphone places him in Omaha that night despite his initial claims to police that he was in Kansas.

Surveillance video from the bar shows Scott’s Chevy Equinox in the parking lot. Cellphone tower data mapped his route: He left the bar at 10:30 p.m. and then headed northeast in the direction of Allen’s home.

Allen last was seen alive about 11 p.m. Nov. 19. Her son told the sheriff’s office that she had stopped texting him around 11:30 p.m. that night. She was reported missing the next afternoon.

Cari Allen

In a subsequent search of Allen’s home, authorities found what appeared to be bullet holes in the bedroom doors and walls that had been patched with a brown substance. Officials also searched Scott’s car and found a handgun, nitrile gloves, a crowbar and a sledgehammer.

An arrest warrant charging Scott with kidnapping and accessory to a felony was issued Nov. 25, days after a third party allegedly called 911 in Topeka to report that Scott had killed his girlfriend. A search warrant was executed on Scott’s Topeka home Nov. 21.

Scott was apprehended in Belize on Dec. 7. Allen’s body was found Dec. 21. The cause of her death has not been released.

Allen leaves behind a teenage son and many friends. A GoFundMe account, which has raised nearly $6,000, was set up shortly after her disappearance to support her family.

