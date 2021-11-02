Alvo village board sued for failing to call recall election on two members

A small Cass County village, already embroiled in controversies over a massive mountain of scrap tires, ownership of the local rescue squad and embezzlement of village and fire department money, has a new dispute on its doorstep.

The Alvo Village Board is now being sued by one of the top trial attorneys in the state because it failed to call a recall election, as required, after a petition drive collected enough signatures to force a recall vote on two Village Board members.

Omaha attorney David Domina filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Alvo resident Dennis Tempelmeyer, who has led the criticism of Village Board members for failing to oversee the scrap tire operation.

Alvo, population 132, is located about midway between Omaha and Lincoln, just south of the Interstate 80 Greenwood exit. But despite its quiet streets, the town has made news for more than one squabble in recent years.

The most recent involved a local recycler’s pile of scrap tires that had grown to twice the size allowed by state environmental regulations, creating a fire hazard and breeding ground for mosquitos. After months of give and take, and dozens of truckloads to a David City landfill, the state proclaimed in September that the B-Rose/LAL Enterprises scrapyard had come into compliance.

One board member targeted by the recall effort is Larry Langer, one of the recent owners of the scrapyard. The other recall target is Robin LaPage, who chairs the board.

Recall organizers claim that Langer has misused his position for personal gain and had a conflict of interest in serving on the board while running the tire recycling business. The allegations against LaPage were that she misappropriated village funds and “actively disengaged” from her duties.

The Cass County Election Office certified in September that enough voters had signed petitions to call a recall election. But the Village Board voted 5-0 at its Oct. 5 meeting against calling the election.

County Election Commissioner Linn Moore said both Langer and LaPage participated in the vote, when they should have recused themselves because the matter involved them. Both Moore and Domina say state election law is clear: If enough voters sign a recall petition, then a village board or city council must call a recall election. It is not discretionary, Moore said in an interview and Domina said in the lawsuit.

On Monday, LaPage told a reporter that she was unaware of any lawsuit. Langer said he voted against holding the recall election because he didn’t want Alvo taxpayers paying for what he considered a “personal vendetta.”

Tempelmeyer said his lawsuit is about getting the Village Board to do what’s required by state law. He said he hopes that the five board members as individuals are required to pay his costs for filing the lawsuit because the village has no money.

“Let’s move this along,” he said. “We’re getting a lot more families moving into town who are interested in getting Alvo back to a community.”

The controversies, Tempelmeyer said, are based on “ancient grudges.”

Langer, whose tire recycling business was recently sold to a son, said he’s asking for a state investigation into the turmoil in Alvo.

In 2020, state auditors alleged that Alvo Fire Chief Ben Glantz had embezzled $18,000. A criminal trial is scheduled next year. That came after former Village Clerk Ginger R. Neuhart pleaded guilty to embezzling. She was accused of taking $105,000 from Alvo and another $200,000 from two other villages she worked for, Memphis and Ithaca.

One of the Alvo disputes was recently resolved. On Oct. 18, an out-of-court settlement was approved over ownership of volunteer rescue squad property. A group of former volunteers will get two ambulances, while the Village of Alvo gets to keep the fire hall and money in a bank account. The rescue squad would be allowed to resume operations as a separate entity from the village.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0