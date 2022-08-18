Amended charges filed against accused Taboo shooter in Cedar Rapids after death of victim

CEDAR RAPIDS — Timothy Rush, accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend April 10 inside the downtown Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, is now facing an additional murder charge after a man who was injured in the shooting died July 24.

In all, three people were killed and about 10 injured in the shooting that police said involved two gunmen, one who still awaits extradition to Iowa after being captured near Chicago.

Rush is accused of fatally shooting Nicole Owens, 35, the mother of his 1-year-old daughter, and of shooting Marvin Cox, 31, of Cedar Rapids in the head. Cox had been on life support until his death.

Rush originally was charged with one count of second-degree murder for the death of his girlfriend, as well as three counts of willful injury causing serious injury, three counts of reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, three counts of willful injury causing bodily injury, three counts of reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm as a felon.

This week, a judge accepted a motion to amend the charges against Rush to remove one count of willful injury and one count of reckless use of a firearm, and instead add an additional second-degree murder charge.

A memorial service was held for Cox on Aug. 6, according to obituary on the Cedar Memorial website. Cox was born in Chicago. He "loved sports, especially basketball," and enjoyed playing video games. "Marvin was an awesome father and was a role model to many," according to the obituary.

While Cox was on life support in the hospital, his mother, Marie Mulkey, of Cedar Rapids, told The Gazette she had been with him every day.

"It's very hard for us. He's sitting in that hospital fighting for his life," Mulkey said.

A trial for Rush is currently scheduled for March 28 in Linn County District Court.

Dimione Walker extradition

Dimione Walker, accused of fatally shooting Michael Valentine, 25, in the same shooting at Taboo, is currently being held by the Illinois Department of Corrections on a parole violation charge for possession of a weapon.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Illinois authorities had previously said Walker was in custody there until about October, and that he wouldn't be extradited to Iowa until he finished his sentence with Illinois.

Maybanks has since obtained a governor's warrant to expedite Walker's return to Iowa. Maybanks said Wednesday the governor's warrant has been delivered to the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois State's Attorney has been contacted. Maybanks is now waiting for further information from Illinois about the timeline of bringing Walker to Iowa to face the more serious charge.

When Walker is back in Iowa, he will be charged with first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Linn County Attorney's Office.