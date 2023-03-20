A prisoner and three staff members at the Anamosa State Penitentiary were taken to the hospital Saturday night after being exposed to an "unknown substance" at the prison.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, security and medical staff responded to a medical emergency in one of the prison's living units and found a prisoner unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

"Although staff did not observe any obvious substances when they entered the cell, the inmate appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance," the Corrections Department reported.

Staff administered Narcan, a drug that reverses a drug overdose by blocking the effects of opioids, but determined the prisoner needed to be taken to a hospital. They transported the prisoner to a hospital, where his condition stabilized. The Corrections Department has since returned him to Anamosa.

Three staff who responded to the emergency and "were also exposed to the unknown substance" became ill and were seen by the on-site medical team.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Narcan was administered to two of the three staff members and all three were transported via ambulance to the local hospital for observation," the news release states. "The three staff members have since been released from the local hospital after their condition stabilized."

Investigators with the Department of Public Safety Narcotics Enforcement Division have arrived at the Anamosa State Penitentiary and assessed the quarantined area and determined it is safe for reentry. The Corrections Department will continue to work with Public Safety to conduct a full investigation.

The Anamosa penitentiary, opened in 1874, is the state's oldest working prison. It houses medium-security offenders.

