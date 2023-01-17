 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made after remains of missing man found at Iowa home

  • JEFF REINITZ

ELMA — An Elma man has been charged after the remains of a missing New Hampton resident were found at his home.

On Friday, Howard County sheriff’s deputies announced they charged Sayvonne Eugene Jordan, 26, formerly of Waterloo and Charles City, on a charge of first-degree murder. Bond was set at $1 million.

Jordan was arrested in connection with a Nov. 20 search at his home at 808 Main St. where authorities found human remains.

Sayvonne Eugene Jordan

Jordan 

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the remains to be those of Jonathan Esparza, 30, of New Hampton.

Esparza was last seen leaving his home to go to a friend’s house Oct. 20, according to investigators. His vehicle was located Nov. 11.

Jonathan Esparza

Esparza

Court records show that following the November search, authorities arrested Jordan in connection with drugs found at the home. They found a bag containing 23 grams of marijuana, a second bag with 233 grams and a small electric scale.

He was initially charged with possession with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act.

He posted bond pending trial on the drug charges and allegedly moved from the Elma Street address to Marion, court records state.

At the time of the search, Jordan was on probation for a November 2021 eluding charge in Chickasaw County where he allegedly gave police a fake name and was found with THC vape cartridges.

He also has a prior assault conviction in a 2016 incident in which he and two others attacked a man in a Charles City Casey’s parking lot. The victim suffered a broken eye socket.

