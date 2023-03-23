In the hours after a 54-year-old man was attacked with a strip of ceramic tile in a central Lincoln alleyway Tuesday night, police found the man suspected of committing the crime in the same emergency room as the victim.

Police responded at about 11 p.m. Monday to an apartment near 10th and A streets, where the victim said his nephew struck him in the head and face 15 to 20 times with a strip of tile while threatening to kill him, Lincoln Police Officer Ryan Kraenow alleged in an arrest affidavit.

The man's nephew, 40-year-old Edvin Garcia Interiano, fled the scene in a red Honda Accord as his uncle's roommates called authorities, Kraenow said in the affidavit.

As Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the victim to a hospital with lacerations on his face and arms, Interiano wrecked the Honda near 10th and N streets in a suspected DUI, Kraenow said.

Rescue crews took Interiano to Bryan West Campus, where he was placed in ER Room 3 — one door down from his uncle, according to the affidavit.

Interiano had refused to provide his name to police but was identified as the suspect when his cousin arrived at the hospital to see the victim and pointed out to police that the patient in Room 3 was her cousin, Kraenow said.

Police arrested Interiano and took him to the Lancaster County Jail.

Prosecutors charged him Wednesday with second-degree assault.

