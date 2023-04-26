A 37-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to decades in prison Tuesday for sexually abusing a girl over six years after she briefly was placed in his care by the state.

First, Andrew Sell told retired Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn that he was "really sorry" for what he'd done.

"I know that what me and (the victim) did together was wrong and it should not have continued for as long as it did after the first time. It should have ended. It didn't," Sell said.

Throughout the years, it just became something they did together, he said of the sexual abuse.

Sell claimed it wasn't a forceful situation. Though the victim said he began touching her when she was just 11, long before the 16-year age of consent in Nebraska.

"But at the same point it's my fault it continued as long as it did," Sell said.

In an interview with a probation officer, he echoed the comment and went further, claiming it was the girl who had coerced him and that he should have "stood my ground."

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jason Cooper pointed to that and other comments, saying Sell had taken no responsibility for six years of pedophilia besides a single line of "lip service" and "attempts to justify what is otherwise unjustifiable."

"Defendant lives in a grotesque version of reality unmoored from any truth where he was the victim of an adolescent preteen's sexual advances on him," Cooper said.

He said Sell claimed the girl was in control, that he never forced her to do anything and that she had threatened to tell if he stopped.

Cooper said multiple lines of "delusional excuses for his own misconduct" followed by the phrase "I take responsibility" wasn't a substitute for genuine self-reflection.

"There's not a single person in this case who believes that the victim was in control not the defendant; that he did not desire what transpired; and certainly not that he was somehow blackmailed into participation," the prosecutor said.

Cooper said the victim will deal with this for the rest of her life.

In the end, Colborn sentenced Sell to 35 to 45 years in prison, saying he couldn't ignore the serious nature of the crime and the surrounding circumstances.

Police began investigating Sell nearly a year ago, after the mother of a teenage girl called the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' child abuse hotline after her daughter told her she thought she may be pregnant from a sexual relationship with Sell.

The girl, then 17, later told investigators that Sell began touching her when she was 11 and that the abuse escalated and continued for years and had happened as recently as April 2022, in his camper northwest of Lincoln.

In an interview with police that followed, Sell admitted to multiple incidents and knowing it was wrong.

He was arrested and ultimately pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault for it.

As part of his sentence, Sell will have to register as a sex offender and be subject to community supervision for the rest of his life.

