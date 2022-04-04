Attempted car sale in North Omaha turns into armed carjacking

OMAHA — Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking that happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in North Omaha.

A man said he arrived at a location in the 4500 block of North 30th Street to sell his car, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.

When the man arrived, the supposed purchaser pulled out a gun, forced the man to sign the vehicle title over to him and left in the car.

Police are searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Officer Chris Gordon said OPD encourages those buying or selling goods to meet in a public place to complete the transaction.

"We advise if the other party declines or refuses to meet at a safe location, decline to complete the transaction, keeping your own personal safety in mind," he said.

