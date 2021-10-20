Attorney for NU Regent Jack Stark attacks basis of tampering case, calls it unfounded

The text between NU Regent Jack Stark and former Husker fullback Willie Miller was innocuous enough.

Stark had just learned that Miller might be testifying on behalf of an Omaha gym owner accused of sexually assaulting a teen weightlifter. Stark, a sports psychologist, was on the opposite side, as a witness who had counseled the teen on sports performance.

“Just an FYI,” Stark wrote. “Not sure you know it but your name is listed as a character witness for a trail (sic) in two weeks on DOUG Anders. Do what you want but I will be testifying against him in the strongest language and if you want to know more let me know. Doubt if you are involved but just letting you know. Jack”

That — especially the “do what you want” part of the text — would not constitute tampering with a witness, an Omaha police investigator testified Tuesday.

However, Sgt. Nicholas Yanez said, that text set up a phone call the next day between Stark and Miller. And Miller’s account of that phone call — which had Stark shaking his head in court Tuesday — is the basis for the felony tampering charge. After a nearly hourlong preliminary hearing Tuesday, Douglas County Judge Craig McDermott took the matter under advisement — a rarity for a hearing in which prosecutors have to establish only probable cause that a crime was committed.

Attorneys will file legal briefs on the matter, and McDermott will decide in a couple of weeks whether to bind Stark over for trial.

In an interview in October 2020, Miller told Yanez that the relationship between him and Stark went back 25 years. Miller was a fullback for Nebraska from 1996 to 2000; Stark, 75, is a well-known sports psychologist who worked with Nebraska athletes during that time period.

Miller and Stark had kept up their relationship over the past two decades.

A day after receiving Stark’s text, Miller asked Stark to call him. In the police interview, Miller said he wanted to talk to Stark because “me and my fiancée kind of split up” that day. He told Stark, who has worked with Creighton University’s athletic department, that “everything is still fine, um, because I got into Creighton, their accelerated nursing program.”

“And so I’m letting him know, ‘Hey everything is still fine, everything is still on track, I’m good to go,’” Miller said. “And (Stark’s) just letting me know again, ‘Hey I’m so proud of you,’ you know. And he always talks about the future … (and) um, the thing that he’s talked about for a long time with he and I is how he’s going to be that board of regent.”

At the time, Stark was approaching election to his first term as a University of Nebraska regent.

“And he’s going to get that position — and that you know he’s taken me under his wing and making sure that I’m going to have a successful future,” Miller told police. “He’s reflecting back saying, ‘Hey, you know, you’re at Creighton. You know I’ve introduced you to the right people. Um, and things are going really positive for you and I know that you’re going to continue on track.’”

Then the conversation took a turn, Miller said. At the time, Anders was scheduled to go on trial in 10 days. The trial later got delayed. A judge eventually convicted Anders of first-degree sexual assault and sentenced him to 25 to 30 years in prison.

“He says to me, ‘Let’s discuss this situation with Doug,’” Miller said. “He’s like, ‘Bottom line, what I’m going to need you to do is I’m going to need you to not show up for that (trial), Willie.’ He says because, ‘Again, I’m going against (Anders), um, and, just hear that part, Willie, I’m going against him. Me and my background. My reputation is at stake.’ He’s like, ‘(Anders) is not going to win. So bottom line, I need you to not show up for that.’”

Miller told the detective that Stark ramped up his rhetoric.

“All these great things you have going on right now, being at Creighton, I can make that very difficult,” Stark said, according to Miller.

Stark denies that, said his attorney, Mike Coyle of Omaha. Coyle repeatedly told Judge McDermott that Miller is a felon whose word should not be trusted. Miller was convicted of felony criminal mischief after an April 2008 road rage incident in which Miller, then 29, slammed into the back of the SUV of an off-duty Omaha police officer, bending the SUV’s frame.

Supporters of Miller, now 43, have noted that he has recovered from a rocky road brought on by alcohol and painkiller addiction and is close to getting his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Creighton.

Coyle said Tuesday that even if the judge accepts Miller’s account as “hot-spoken gospel,” the case doesn’t add up to felony tampering. At the time of the phone conversation, Coyle said, Miller wasn’t under subpoena to testify in Anders’ case. And Miller couldn’t testify as a witness to any abuse. Coyle noted that Miller had worked out at Anders’ gym for two of the six years Anders was accused of sexually abusing the young woman.

He emphasized that Stark was supporting the victim of a sexual assault and Miller was supporting the man who ended up being convicted. Coyle even read part of Miller’s testimony on behalf of Anders in the case.

Sexual abuse “never occurred,” Miller testified at Anders’ trial.

How did he know? an attorney asked.

“Because my big thing is I know people,” Miller said. “I majored in communication studies where I focus in and I can read nonverbals. I can read all that. What I noticed … was that she went from being a person who felt alienated, excluded … to coming to life.”

Coyle said Miller lacked credibility.

“What’s a … witness doing testifying that (a sexual assault) didn’t happen when he hadn’t been there for four of the six years,” Coyle said.

Coyle further argued that tampering didn’t apply because it didn’t fit any of the four prongs of the law, one of which requires the victim of tampering to have received a subpoena to testify. Miller had not yet been subpoenaed.

Coyle suggested that Anders’ attorney, Woody Bradford, didn’t want Stark to testify as a character witness for the victim, so he sought to discredit Stark. (Bradford has told The World-Herald that he called the police because what Miller was telling him seemed to constitute witness tampering.) In the end, prosecutors didn’t call Stark; he had no direct knowledge of the allegations against Anders.

Prosecutor Michael Guinan, an assistant Nebraska attorney general, said it was absurd to suggest that a longtime “officer of the court” like Bradford “ginned up this whole lie” so Stark wouldn’t show up for court.

Guinan said state law on tampering fits the case in that Stark was “aware that Willie Miller was to be called as a witness.” In fact, Guinan argued, Stark found out Miller was testifying only because he had just met with the prosecutors in the Anders case 10 days before trial. A prosecutor read off the list of defense witnesses and asked Stark if he knew any of them. On the list: Miller.

Guinan said the battle over Stark’s intent — and Miller’s account of their conversation — should be saved for trial.

“We don’t try cases at preliminary hearings,” Guinan said. “These are all questions for the jury.”

Coyle said the case shouldn’t be bound over. He said Stark looks forward to clearing his name.

“Dr. Jack Stark is going to continue to advocate for the least of our brothers and sisters,” Coyle said. “And we’re optimistic that the truth is going to come out in this case.”

