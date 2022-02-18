Attorney for Omaha woman who gave birth on sidewalk says she left to seek help

Attorneys offered dueling perspectives of the moments after an Omaha woman gave birth on a sidewalk near 24th and P streets on Sunday.

Prosecutor Michael McInerney said Thursday in court that Trinity Shakespeare delivered her baby boy and then ran away from the infant, hiding in the backyard of a home about a block away.

Defense attorney Cathy Saathoff said, however, that Shakespeare had run to call for help and left the child with another person.

Douglas County Judge Jeffrey Marcuzzo ordered Shakespeare, 27, to be held on $50,000 bail on one count of intentional child abuse. If convicted, she faces a maximum of three years in prison.

Shakespeare gave birth to a baby boy about 10 a.m. Sunday near 24th and P. Someone with her had called 911 about 9:15 a.m. to report that Shakespeare was having pain, a call that was coded as someone with a “maternity problem.” An ambulance arrived, but Shakespeare refused assistance and didn’t answer questions from medics except to deny that she needed care.

About 10 a.m., Sheila Allee called 911 to report that a baby had been born. She told The World-Herald the mother left before the ambulance arrived. Other witnesses covered the newborn with warm clothing, but law enforcement said the baby was exposed to the 15-degree weather for five minutes.

Both the baby and Shakespeare were taken to Nebraska Medical Center. Officials said the baby will survive. The state has been granted temporary custody of the boy.

According to an affidavit, the Omaha police officer who rode in the ambulance with Shakespeare said she “had a hard time keeping her eyes open and smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage.”

The next day, an Omaha police detective interviewed Shakespeare in the hospital. Shakespeare told the detective that she found out in September that she was pregnant.

Shakespeare told the detective that she didn’t see a doctor or take prenatal medications during her pregnancy. She said she drank alcohol “at times” because of her painful cramps.

Shakespeare also said she smoked marijuana the night before the baby was born and drank vodka on the day she gave birth, according to the affidavit. She told the detective that she was aware of what occurred that day and remembered delivering her baby and walking away.

Saathoff said Shakespeare was trying to go back to her infant when she was stopped by police, who prevented her from returning and called an ambulance for her.

Saathoff brought up Shakespeare’s mental health issues and said she has lived in Omaha, residing with her grandparents, for about 10 years. Her sister told the World-Herald on Wednesday that Shakespeare has been homeless for the past four years.

Marcuzzo initially set Shakespeare’s bail at $40,000, meaning she would have to pay 10%, or $4,000, to be released from jail.

McInerney requested that bail be increased to $75,000 because of the nature of the alleged crime and Shakespeare’s numerous prior misdemeanor convictions.

“Had there not been a witness there to intervene, this could have been a lot worse situation,” McInerney said.

Saathoff said the bail was sufficient because Shakespeare likely would not be able to afford the $4,000 cost. She also said Shakespeare was not a threat to society.

“Any threat that she was posing has been removed,” Saathoff said. “She is no longer pregnant.”

Marcuzzo then increased bail to $50,000, meaning Shakespeare would have to post $5,000 to be released.

