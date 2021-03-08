Aubrey Trail wants to skip his death penalty sentencing hearing

Convicted murderer Aubrey Trail wants to skip this week’s court hearings to determine whether he lives the rest of his life in prison or is sentenced to die in the execution chamber.

In a motion filed Friday, Trail told the presiding judge that he “does not wish to attend” the hearings Thursday and Friday to determine his sentence for his role in the November 2017 murder and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.

Trail, now 54, and his 27-year-old girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were each convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains. Loofe disappeared after arranging a date with Boswell via Tinder. Her body was found three weeks later, scattered along rural roads in Clay County, about an hour’s drive from the Wilber apartment shared by Trail and Boswell.

Three judges are scheduled to hear aggravating and mitigating evidence this week and decide which of two sentences Trail should receive: death by lethal injection or life in prison without parole.

Trail, who spent several years in prison on fraud convictions, slashed his neck during his trial in June 2019 and then missed several days of the proceedings. He has often said he deserves to die.