ELGIN — A review by the state auditor has found that Elgin’s former clerk allegedly paid herself for more hours than the City Council had authorized.

In a report released Thursday, Auditor of State Rob Sands said his office found $131,212.73 of improper disbursements and $7,531.67 of unsupported disbursements linked to Rhonda Dales.

The probe found $104,282 in unauthorized payroll and related costs, $25,085 in unauthorized reimbursements for insurance and other items to Dales and a $1,399 cellphone upgrade. There was also $422 in late fees and interest to the Iowa Public Employee Retirement System and $22 for Rice Krispy treats and a heated back and seat cushion bought through a city account.

In addition, there were $6,595 in reimbursements to Dales that weren’t backed up by documentation and another $935 in unsupported purchases with the city’s debit card, according to the audit.

Rhonda Dales was hired as part-time city clerk for the Fayette County town of 685 in 2003, starting at $8 an hour and working her way up to $20 an hour by 2017.

In February 2020, city officials became concerned about Dales, in part because she allegedly misrepresented herself as a full-time employee to obtain better benefits. She was eventually terminated in May 2021, and city officials sought an audit.

The audit found Dales was entered as a salaried employee, and not an hourly employee, in the city’s payroll system. Council members interviewed by audit staff were split on whether Dales was full or part time, but the audit states that she didn’t meet the definition of full time under the city’s written policies. Even so, she received and used comp time, holiday pay and paid leave — which were benefits only for full-time employees, the report states.

Despite the terms on which Dales left, she was paid for her vacation and comp time balances as part of her termination payout, according to the audit.

The audit also found she had received separate reimbursements for cleaning the city hall restroom and foyer, apparently during her regular work hours, which hadn’t been approved by the City Council.