Autopsy finds Omaha South football player's death caused by heat, heart ailments

OMAHA — Autopsy results for the Omaha South football player who collapsed during an August practice found the primary cause of his death was hyperthermia.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said the autopsy showed heat was the primary factor in the Aug. 10 death of 16-year-old Drake Geiger. The autopsy also noted heart-related problems contributed to the death, Kleine said.

"The young man had some pretty serious heart issues," Kleine said. "Some of his arteries were already clogging."

The autopsy said Geiger, a junior, weighed 401 pounds and was 6-foot-3. He was 10 minutes into football practice when he collapsed.

Geiger and other players had just taken a break to drink water after about 10 minutes of practicing, his father, Scott Hoffman, said he was told. Drake was walking back to practice and fell over, Hoffman said.

Just after 4:25 p.m. that day, the Omaha Fire Department responded to an emergency call to Collin Field, South’s football and soccer stadium. They took Drake to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

The family had recently returned from a trip to Las Vegas and California, where Hoffman said it was extremely hot. Drake had no problems there, his father said.

The temperature at 4 p.m. Aug. 10 in Omaha was 91 degrees, but the heat index was between 100 and 106. The National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory for that day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0