Autopsy ordered after 24-year-old Lincoln man found dead on rooftop, police say

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death of a 24-year-old Lincoln man who was found dead on a store's rooftop Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded around 3 p.m. Sunday to Smoking Gun Jerky, near 48th and R streets, after a passerby who was exiting a nearby business noticed the man laying on top of the roof, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Responders pronounced the man dead upon arrival.

Vollmer declined to say whether the 24-year-old, who remains unidentified, had any obvious injuries when his body was discovered Sunday. He said he would wait for autopsy results to comment further.